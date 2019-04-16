Menu Content

Grandson of Hyundai Founder Arrested over Drug Allegations

Write: 2019-04-21 14:18:21Update: 2019-04-21 14:23:36

Photo : YONHAP News

A grandson of the late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung was taken into police custody on Sunday on alleged use of illegal drugs.

Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they detained the eldest son of Chung Mong-il, the eighth son of the Hyundai founder, at around 9:30 a.m. upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport.

The 28-year-old detainee is accused of illegally using a liquid variety of marijuana on three occasions at his home in Seoul last year and smoking marijuana with a grandson of the late founder of SK Group Chey Jong-gun.

Chung had left for Britain one week before his dealer, identified by surname Lee, was arrested in February for suspected drug use.
