3.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes off S. Korea's Eastern Coast

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-eight magnitude earthquake struck off the country's eastern coast near Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province early Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. in waters 38 kilometers east-southeast of the county. The depth of the tremor is estimated at 21 kilometers.An analyst from the weather agency said the quake is thought to have resulted in no damage, but added that reports from residents are coming in as the tremor was relatively large in magnitude even though the quake occurred in water.