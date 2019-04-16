At Least 290 Killed in Easter Sunday Bombings in Sri Lanka

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of people were injured or killed in bombings that rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.Sri Lankan police said that 290 people were killed and some 500 wounded in a series of explosions that ripped through congregations and gatherings in and around the capital city Colombo.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the police have arrested 13 suspects all of whom are Sri Lankan.Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene described the blasts as a terrorist attack by religious extremists, adding that most of the bombings were believed to have been suicide attacks.