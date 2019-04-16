Japanese Warship Enters Chinese Port Flying Rising Sun Flag

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese destroyer arrived in the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao to attend a naval review, flying the controversial Rising Sun flag.According to Kyodo News, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's destroyer Suzutsuki sailed into the port on Sunday flying the national flag of Japan at the bow, the Chinese flag above the bridge, and the Rising Sun flag at the stern.It marks the first visit of a Japanese naval ship to China since December 2011.The report said China gave silent approval to the hoisting of the controversial Rising Sun flag.On Tuesday, China will mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the People’s Liberation Army Navy. Warships from more than ten countries will take part in a naval review in the waters off Qingdao.Last October, Japan withdrew from an international naval event in South Korean waters after Seoul had requested Japan to fly its national flag instead of the Rising Sun. The flag is considered a symbol of Japan's imperialist past in South Korea.