Moon Marks Return of the Remains of Korean Independence Fighters from Kazakhstan

President Moon Jae-in attended an event to celebrate the return of the remains of two Korean independence fighters who died in Kazakhstan.The ceremony was held on Sunday at an international airport in Nur-Sultan shortly after Moon arrived in Kazakhstan for a three-day state visit.During the ceremony, Moon observed the remains of late independence fighters Gye Bong-woo and Hwang Woon-jeong being loaded onto a presidential jet that flew in from Seoul to carry them back to South Korea.Gye and Hwang fought for the country's freedom during Japanese colonial rule and died in Kazakhstan.Their remains will arrive in South Korea on Monday and be buried at the country's national cemeteries along with the remains of their wives.