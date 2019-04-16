Moon to Meet with Kazakh Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold meetings with Kazakhstan's incumbent and former leaders to discuss ways to improve the countries' bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation.Moon will first hold a summit on Monday with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, marking his first meeting with a Kazakh head of state since taking office in May 2017.During the summit, Moon is likely to request cooperation and support for Seoul's New Northern Policy, which aims to expand cooperation and ties with countries north of South Korea. He is also expected to seek Kazakhstan's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.Moon will also meet with Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who will reportedly share how his country successfully dismantled its nuclear program.The president will then attend a South Korea-Kazakhstan business forum to deliver a keynote speech to stress the need to expand cooperation and ties between businesses and governments of the two nations.He will return home on Tuesday after wrapping up his three-nation Central Asia tour, which included state visits to Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.