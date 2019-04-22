S. Korea Strongly Condemns Sri Lanka Bombings

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed grave concern over the bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that claimed hundreds of lives and strongly condemned the acts of violence.In a statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday, Seoul extended deep condolences to the victims, their families and the people and government of Sri Lanka.The statement said terrorism is an act against humanity which cannot be justified under any circumstances and that the South Korean government will continue to take part in international efforts to root out terrorism.President Moon Jae-in, who is staying in Kazakhstan for a state visit, also offered his condolences to the victims, their families and the people of Sri Lanka.In a tweet, Moon criticized the deadly bombings, saying that religion and faith cannot be the object of anger in any case. He also offered assistance for Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena to help the country swiftly deal with and overcome confusion after the tragic incident.At least 290 people were killed and hundreds more injured in bombings that rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites in Sri Lanka on Sunday.