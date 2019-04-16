Former US Marine Arrested in N. Korea Embassy Attack in Madrid

Photo : YONHAP News

American authorities have reportedly arrested a former U.S. Marine who is allegedly a member of a group that raided the North Korean embassy in Madrid in February.According to the Associated Press, Christopher Ahn was arrested and charged on Friday in Los Angeles. The specific charges against Ahn were not immediately clear.A Spanish police investigator told the AP on Saturday that Ahn was identified during the later stage of the investigation into the February raid and an international warrant was issued for his arrest.The name Christopher Ahn had not been previously mentioned in media reports related to the embassy raid.According to Spanish investigators, a group of at least ten people stormed into the North Korean embassy, restrained and physically beat some personnel and stole computers and hard drives before fleeing to the United States.