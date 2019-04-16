S. Korea to Hold Event to Mark First Anniversary of Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold an event on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the inter-Korean summit held on April 27 of last year and the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted after the summit.The Unification Ministry said on Monday that it will hold an event to celebrate the anniversary at the truce village of Panmunjeom where President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for their first historic summit.The celebratory event set for 7 p.m. on Saturday will be attended by about 500 people, including representatives of the government, the National Assembly, culture and art world and citizens.North Korea's participation in the event has yet to be decided.A Unification Ministry official said the government will notify the North of the event at an appropriate time.There is speculation that the North is unlikely to take part in the event as its leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week in Vladivostok.