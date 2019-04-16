Prosecution Examines Health of Ex-President Park

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors examined the health of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye to determine whether to allow a stay of execution.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, prosecutors and doctors visited Park for about an hour on Monday morning at the Seoul Detention Center to examine her health.The 67-year-old former president, who has been imprisoned for corruption, asked for a suspension of her imprisonment last Wednesday citing “searing back pain” caused by spinal disc herniation.A doctor of traditional Korean medicine has been reportedly visiting Park every other week to treat the ex-president's back pain. However, Park's lawyer has said that her serious condition is not treatable within the detention center.Following the examination, a seven-member panel made up of the prosecution and outside experts will come up with a recommendation. A majority vote will determine whether suspension of imprisonment is necessary. Based on this recommendation, the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office will make the final decision.A prosecution official said it could come up with a decision within this week.On top of being sentenced to a 25-year prison term and receiving a 20 billion-won, or 17-point-seven million-dollar, fine from the appellate court for corruption, Park was given a two-year sentence for illegally influencing the candidate election process for the then-ruling Saenuri Party in the 2016 general election. The ex-president was impeached in 2017.Criminal Procedure Law allows special suspensions for serious health problems, but according to legal experts, it has never been granted for back pain.