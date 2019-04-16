BTS Tops Billboard 200 Album Chart for 3rd Time

Photo : YONHAP News

K-Pop sensation BTS has topped the Billboard 200 album chart for the third time.According to Billboard on Sunday, the seven-member group’s new album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” released on April 12th, came in at number one on the Billboard 200.Billboard said the album hit the top spot with 230-thousand equivalent album units earned as of last Friday. Of those units, some 196-thousand were in traditional album sales, eight-thousand in track equivalent albums and 26-thousand in streaming equivalent albums. Ten downloaded songs or one-thousand-500 song streams is counted as one album purchase.The latest feat marked the third time BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart, following “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear,” both released last year. The two previous albums garnered sales equivalent of less than 200-thousand album units. BTS holds the record as the only K-pop group to ever top the Billboard 200 chart.