Remains of Patriots Returned to Seoul from Kazakhstan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The remains of two independence fighters who fought against Japanese colonial rule have been returned home on Monday from Kazakhstan. In a ceremony held in the Kazakh capital, South Korean President Moon Jae-in praised their patriotism and promised the highest respect for the patriots who were buried outside their home country.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: Ceremony marking the return of Korean patriots (Nur-Sultan / Apr. 21)]The remains of late independence fighters, Gye Bong-woo and Hwang Woon-jeong, were loaded onto a South Korean presidential jet.The remains were returned in a ceremony on Sunday in Kazakhstan, where they were originally buried.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We have finally come to take you. Taking you back is the duty of the Korean government for the completion of the independence movement."Visiting the Central Asian country on a state visit, President Moon Jae-in attended the event and promised that the government would take full responsibility for independence fighters buried overseas.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Today, we are facing the history of [Korea's] independence movement over time and boundaries. Patriot Gye Bong-woo and patriot Hwang Woon-jeong's lives had never been away from the country's liberation even for a second. They longed for their homeland until the day of their passing, and wished for the country's independence, prosperity and peace whether they were in Siberia or Kazakhstan."Gye and Hwang fought against the Japanese occupation of Korea, which lasted from 1910 to 1945. In 1937, they were forced to relocate from Russia's Far East to Kazakhstan by the former Soviet Union.In an interview with KBS, Gye's granddaughter, Irina, expressed her gratitude.[Sound bite: Irina Gye - granddaughter of Patriot Gye Bong-woo (Russian)]"I am happy as my grandfather's wish to return home has been realized."[Nat sound: Ceremony marking the return of Korean patriots (Seoul Airbase / Apr. 22)]The remains of the two independence fighters and their spouses arrived at Seoul Airbase on Monday morning, where Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Pi Woo-jin was standing by.The four have been laid to rest at national cemeteries.South Korea has recovered the remains of 141 independence fighters from the U.S., China and seven other countries. However, more than 150 fighters are still waiting to be buried at home, including the Korean independence army General Hong Beom-do, who died in Kazakhstan two years before his country achieved independence.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.