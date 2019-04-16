Moon Expects Kazakh’s Denuclearization Experience to Help Korean Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expects that Kazakhstan’s denuclearization experience will be of great assistance in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.In an e-mail interview published on Monday with the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, a local newspaper, Moon said that the Central Asian country’s experience and expertise in denuclearization will help the inter-Korean peace process.Pointing out that Kazakhstan voluntarily chose denuclearization and achieved political stability and economic prosperity as a reward, Moon said that the Central Asian country is encouraging the global community while leading efforts for a nuclear-free world.The president, seeking Kazakhstan's support for peace on the Korean Peninsula, added that the Kazakh people's peaceful rally in the then-capital of Almaty back in 1989 to oppose nuclear weapons was the starting point of the global anti-nuclear movement.Due to the sudden collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan involuntarily inherited nuclear weapons. However, the country voluntarily gave up its nuclear weapons following a U.S. decision in 1991 to provide technological and financial support for abolishing the weapons.Moon said the Korean Peninsula seeks to open an era of peace and prosperity, stressing that South and North Korea as well as the United States are communicating closely for the same goal.