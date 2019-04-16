Outdoor Events for Central Asian Spring Festival to Open This Weekend in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Outdoor events for the “Central Asian Spring Festival-Nowruz in Seoul” will be held in Seoul’s Cheonggye Plaza this Saturday and Sunday.Nowruz, which means “a new day,” is a festival held in Central Asian countries during which people celebrate the spring equinox.The festival’s Performing Arts and Street Festival events will include performances of traditional songs and dances from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. There will also be fashion shows featuring traditional attires and traditional dish tasting events.Visitors will be able to watch performances of Central Asian stringed instruments, including the dombra, tanbur and komuz.The street festival will feature cultural experience and food zones as well as booths set up by the embassies of the five Central Asian countries, the Asia Culture Institute, the Korea-Central Asian Friendship Association and other organizations.