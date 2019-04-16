Samsung Delays Galaxy Fold Media Events in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics delayed media events for its Galaxy Fold smartphone scheduled in China following reports by U.S. reviewers that the pre-release units they received were broken.According to a Samsung official on Monday, the company postponed the media events previously scheduled in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Tuesday and Wednesday, following several reports by tech reviewers in the United States that the screens broke when they tried to remove the polymer outer layer.The official stressed it doesn’t mean that Samsung will put off the official launch of the device in China, although it hasn’t officially announced the release date. The official added the Fold will hit shelves in South Korea in mid-May as previously scheduled.Samsung explained the protective layer should not have been removed as it is part of the display structure.The company is investigating the reports following claims that the same problem occurs even when the layer is not removed.The Galaxy Fold is a seven-point-three-inch tablet device, which can be folded to fit into a pocket.