Defense Ministry Denies Yomiuri Report about Radar Manual

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has denied a Japanese newspaper report that says Seoul informed Tokyo that if a Japanese military aircraft approaches a Korean warship within three nautical miles, the warship would activate its fire control radar.Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Roh Jae-chun told reporters on Monday the report by the Yomiuri Shimbun is groundless.An official of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) gave a similar answer when asked to comment on the report. The official said the JCS has looked at the report but added that South Korea had not issued any notice to Japan about related manuals.The official said since last year’s radar row with Japan, South Korea’s military strengthened its manual to prevent accidental clashes at sea while observing international laws. However, the official stopped short of elaborating on the details of the manual, noting it’s intelligence-related.