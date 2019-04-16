Parties Fail to Reach Agreement on Normalizing Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties failed to reach an agreement on normalizing the National Assembly with tensions escalating amid the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) objection to the four parties' push to fast track a set of reform bills through the parliament.At a meeting on Monday morning led by Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and four opposition parties sought ways to finalize the schedule for this month's extraordinary session, to no avail.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo told reporters after the meeting that the parties couldn't agree to the schedule since the LKP demanded the four parties first suspend their joint efforts to fast track the election and other reform bills to a plenary vote without review by relevant committees.LKP floor Na Kyung-won said pushing ahead with the fast-track process without her party would be the same as giving up on parliamentary and liberal democracy.The minor Bareunmirae Party said discussions with the LKP on reform bills can continue even after the fast-track process begins, while the minor Justice Party criticized the LKP for threatening to boycott the remainder of the current Assembly.The four parties, with the exception of the LKP, plan to discuss finalizing details of the reform bills on Monday afternoon.