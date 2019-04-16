Kyodo: N. Korean Leader Mulls Visiting Russia's Pacific Fleet and Ballet Theater

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is considering inspecting a key naval fleet and a renowned ballet theater when he visits Russia this week.
Quoting a Russian government official on Monday, Kyodo said a delegation of senior North Korean officials, including Kim Chang-son, who handles protocol affairs, had visited possible sites Kim Jong-un could visit in Russia.
The government official said among the possible sites that the North Korean leader might visit are the Mariinsky Theatre, the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and a major aquarium in the Far East.
According to Kyodo, Kim Jong-un will enter Russia on Wednesday via Khasan aboard a special train and attend a dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russky Island near Vladivostok. The report said that the following day, Kim and Putin will hold one-on-one and expanded summits.
Before he returns home on Friday, the North Korean leader is planning to meet with North Korean students and researchers in Vladivostok or visit key tourist sites.