Kyodo: N. Korean Leader Mulls Visiting Russia's Pacific Fleet and Ballet Theater

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is considering inspecting a key naval fleet and a renowned ballet theater when he visits Russia this week.Quoting a Russian government official on Monday, Kyodo said a delegation of senior North Korean officials, including Kim Chang-son, who handles protocol affairs, had visited possible sites Kim Jong-un could visit in Russia.The government official said among the possible sites that the North Korean leader might visit are the Mariinsky Theatre, the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet and a major aquarium in the Far East.According to Kyodo, Kim Jong-un will enter Russia on Wednesday via Khasan aboard a special train and attend a dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russky Island near Vladivostok. The report said that the following day, Kim and Putin will hold one-on-one and expanded summits.Before he returns home on Friday, the North Korean leader is planning to meet with North Korean students and researchers in Vladivostok or visit key tourist sites.