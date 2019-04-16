3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Waters Off Uljin County

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Another earthquake with a magnitude exceeding three-point-zero occurred in the waters off the country's east coast on Monday, just three days after one exceeding four-point-zero was observed in the area.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: A three-point-eight-magnitude earthquake struck in the waters near southeastern Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the quake, estimated to have occurred 21 kilometers below the surface, was observed in waters 38 kilometers east-southeast from Uljin.An aftershock with a magnitude of one-point-three hit four minutes later.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said as of 11:00 a.m., there were no reports of injury or damage.According to state operators, the quake did not affect operations of nuclear power plants in Uljin and in nearby Gyeongju.There was a total of 12 reports from people who felt the tremor, eleven from the North Gyeongsang region and one from Gangwon Province.The state weather agency said that residents in Uljin and the southern coastal areas of Gangwon likely felt a magnitude-three tremor, which is strong enough for people on upper floors of buildings to sense and can rattle parked vehicles.The latest temblor is the third biggest in magnitude this year, following the four-point-three-magnitude quake near Donghae in Gangwon last Friday and the four-point-one-magnitude quake near Pohang, North Gyeongsang in February.Monday's quake is considered to be separate from last Friday's quake, which occurred in waters 54 kilometers northeast of Donghae.At an emergency meeting on Monday, Interior Minister Chin Young urged officials to ensure that local residents are not uneasy after observing two earthquakes within a period of just three days.Chin called for thorough preparatory measures as the Korean Peninsula is not completely free from the threat of earthquakes.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.