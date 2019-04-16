Economy KOSPI Inches Up 0.02% to 2,216.65 Monday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up point-50 point, or point-02 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-216-point-65.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell slightly, losing point-56 point, or point-07 percent, to close at 762-point-01.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-141-point-five won.