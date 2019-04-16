Parties Finalize Package of Reform Bills for Fast-Track Process

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties agreed to fast track a set of election and reform bills through the National Assembly amid objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).At a press briefing on Monday, the floor leaders of the four parties said that they agreed on the bills to establish an independent body to investigate high-ranking government officials and family members of the president, as well as one to adjust the investigative powers of prosecutors and police.The parties reportedly agreed to allow the independent body to investigate and seek arrest warrants, while restricting its power to indict only judges, prosecutors and senior-ranking police officers under investigation.Earlier, the parties agreed to reduce the number of local constituency seats of the 300-member parliament to 225, while adopting a mixed proportional representation system.All four parties plan to simultaneously ratify their agreement during a general meeting at 10:00 a.m on Tuesday.LKP floor Na Kyung-won said earlier that pushing ahead with the fast-track process without her party would be the same as giving up on parliamentary and liberal democracy.