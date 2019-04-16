Defense Chief Vows to Ease Regulations in Border Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has expressed plans to ease regulations in areas near the inter-Korean border within the scope of not affecting military operations.Jeong met with the mayor of Incheon City and the governors of Ganghwa and Onjin Counties on Monday and promised to ease unnecessary regulations to contribute to local communities.The minister cited the example of allowing free sailing in the Han River estuary as part of peace building efforts in the West Sea.Incheon Mayor Park Nam-chun asked for government support in a number of areas, including the systematic management of the Han River estuary, the full opening of the summit of Munhak Mountain and the relocation of U.S. military bases at an early date.Ganghwa County Governor Yoo Chun-ho proposed the shutdown of checkpoints north of the civilian control line and delisting of more areas from military facility protection zones.Ongjin County Governor Jang Jeong-min called for expanded fishing grounds near the five West Sea border islands and the removal of steel stakes driven into the islands' beaches. They were installed to impede the invasion of North Korean tanks.