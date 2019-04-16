Parties Bicker over LKP Chief's 'Kim Jong-un Spokesman' Remark

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan has criticized the main opposition leader for describing President Moon Jae-in as a "spokesman for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."Liberty Korea Party(LKP) chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn made this charge during a party rally held over the weekend in downtown Seoul.Lee said Hwang's expression has "crossed the line" and will no longer be tolerated.Hwang didn't directly respond to this criticism but the LKP called on the ruling party to look into the mirror, claiming its arrogance and self-righteousness has gone too far.During a party leadership meeting on Monday, Lee took issue with Hwang's remark and blasted the LKP chairman’s way of conducting politics. Lee warned that if a similar remark is uttered again, it won't be tolerated.When asked for a response, Hwang said that his party is asking the administration to address the crumbling economy, wavering national security and completely incompetent diplomatic policies.He said if this call is not heard, the LKP cannot but take action.He said the weekend rally was an extension of this and his party is always centered on the people.