S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo to Hold Job Fair

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Embassy in Tokyo plans to hold a job fair this week to help young South Koreans land a job in Japan.According to the diplomatic mission on Monday, the event set to be held in the Japanese capital on Wednesday will welcome any South Korean nationals interested in working in Japan, including students, working holiday visa holders and short-term language training course participants.The general working environment in Japan will be explained as well as the process to receive a work visa from Japanese authorities. The visitors will also be briefed on the South Korean government policies established to support those seeking jobs overseas.Officials from two Japanese companies will attend the fair to provide information about their firms and meet their potential South Korean employees.