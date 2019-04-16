Ruling, Minor Parties to Fast-Track New Election Law against Main Opp. LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and minor opposition parties are on a collision course with the main opposition party over the thorny issue of fast-tracking revisions to the election law and other reform bills.The floor leaders of the ruling and minor opposition parties on Monday announced an agreement under which disputed bills will be fast-tracked.Fast-tracked bills would go directly to a plenary vote, without undergoing committee-level deliberations first.Earlier in the day, the ruling and minor parties failed to reach consensus with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The LKP objected to the fast-tracking of the reform bills, especially the proposed revision of the election law, which would reduce the number of local constituencies of the 300-member parliament to 225.The main opposition’s floor leader, Na Kyung-won, said that pushing ahead with the fast-track process without her party would be the same as giving up on parliamentary and liberal democracy.Despite opposition from the conservative LKP, the four parties also agreed to package the election law with the bills needed to establish an independent investigative agency against high-ranking government officials and family members of the president.The disagreement with the LKP comes as the main opposition party stages an all-out fight against the ruling Democratic Party, holding a massive anti-government protest in downtown Seoul over the weekend.