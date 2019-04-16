'Employment Conditions for Youngsters Improving Thanks to Financial Support'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says employment conditions for young South Koreans are improving thanks to its policies that provide young jobseekers with financial assistance.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday, eight-thousand-759 companies received a state subsidy for extra hires in the January-March period. As a result, an extra 53-thousand-384 youngsters found work.Last year, 29-thousand-571 firms took advantage of the program to hire an extra 128-thousand-285 people.Under the scheme, the government covers the salary for one of every three young people hired by the participating firms.Other financial support for young people working at small and mid-sized enterprises(SMEs) is also attracting a growing number of subscribers.More than 34-thousand people subscribed to the so-called youth tomorrow aid program in the first quarter, which is nearly a third of the subscribers added throughout last year.Subscribers pay a three-million-won deposit and get 16 million won in return from the government and their employers after working at an SME for two years.