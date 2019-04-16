Main Opposition Party Protests Fast-Track Agreement over Key Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is strongly protesting an agreement between the ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties to fast-track a set of election and reform bills.Meeting with reporters immediately after the deal was reached on Monday, LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said the agreement virtually kills all activity at the National Assembly, likening the move to the death knell of parliamentary democracy.She argued that, with the measure, the ruling party is launching a campaign for next year's general elections to ensure what she called a long, unchallenged period of leftist rule.Vowing thorough party-wide efforts to fight the fast-track agreement, Na said the party will hold a general meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss countermeasures.