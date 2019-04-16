Survey: 20% of N. Korean Defectors Complain of Discrimination in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A government survey shows two out of ten North Korean defectors in South Korea feel discriminated against or ignored.The Korea Hana Foundation under the Unification Ministry revealed on Monday the outcome of its survey on two-thousand-710 defectors over the age of 15, in which 20-point-two percent complained of such experiences at least once within the past year.Nearly 70 percent blamed differences in cultural communication such as language, lifestyle and general demeanor. About 43 percent said South Koreans generally have negative perceptions about defectors.Regarding expectations for their children, 64 percent of defectors want them to get a college education with 16 percent even hoping they can earn a doctoral degree.The survey was conducted in an interview format for three months from May 2018.