Moon's Senior Secretary Supports Bipartisan Fast-Track Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s senior civil affairs secretary has welcomed an agreement between the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor opposition parties to fast-track the approval of a reform bill on the creation of a separate investigative body for high-ranking public servants.In a Facebook post on Monday, Cho Kuk praised the concerned parties for overcoming their differences and reaching a deal.However, the former Seoul National University law professor noted differences between the agreement and what has been demanded by scholars and civic groups as well as promised by the president and the ruling party.He expressed disappointment over the fact that the envisioned investigative body is not given the right to indict senior officials, including Cabinet ministers and vice ministers, military generals and lawmakers. The body will only have a right to indict senior police officials, judges and prosecutors.He said although he hoped the new bill would give more power to the new entity, he supports the agreement, adding that law is an outcome of politics, which is characterized by struggles and compromises.