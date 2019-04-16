Jim Rogers Speaks on Economic Benefits of Unified Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. investment guru Jim Rogers says a unified Korea would have great potential to draw attention from the rest of the world.The 76-year-old investor made the remark at an event on Monday held in Gijang County in Busan.He emphasized the potential synergy between the North’s cheap labor costs, ample mineral resources and high educational fervor and the South’s capital and production facilities and networks to utilize global capital.Noting that linking the two Koreas by rail could bring significant changes to global logistics market, Rogers said a unified Korea could even outperform Japan.He also welcomed the Busan Metropolitan Government’s plan to host an international development bank focused on North Korea, saying a lot of money would be required to develop the North.