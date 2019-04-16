S. Korea, Kazakhstan Agree to Cooperate on Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Kazakhstan have agreed to continue their close bilateral cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity on both the Korean Peninsula and in Central Asia.President Moon Jae-in announced the outcome of his discussions with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a joint media conference in Nur-Sultan on Monday following their summit at the presidential palace earlier in the day.Moon thanked Tokayev for his pledge to actively support Seoul’s efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.The South Korean leader said Kazakhstan’s experience with denuclearization is a source of inspiration for the ongoing efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, adding they agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation on the issue.A multilateral cooperation forum comprised of South Korea and five Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, was also discussed.Noting the forum has been promoted to a minister-level dialogue, Moon said they agreed to cooperate for the success of an upcoming forum to be held in Nur-Sultan this year and strengthen the role played by the forum’s secretariat in Seoul.The two leaders also discussed potential ways to link South Korea’s 'New Northern Policy' and the Central Asian nation's 'Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy.'