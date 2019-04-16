S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director General-Level Meeting over Pending Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are set to hold a director general-level meeting to discuss pending diplomatic issues.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Kim Yong-gil, the ministry's director general for Northeast Asian affairs, will sit down in Tokyo on Tuesday with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.Kanasugi is expected to relay Tokyo’s request for Seoul to lift its import bans on Japanese seafood from Fukushima and seven nearby prefectures regardless of the World Trade Organization’s recent decision to side with South Korea.A South Korean official said Kim will respond by asking Japan to respect the WTO’s ruling, emphasizing that public anxiety in South Korea over possible contamination linked to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster should be addressed before the bans can be lifted.The two sides are also expected to discuss recent developments over a radar dispute and aggressive flybys by Japanese aircraft late last year.Another possible item on the agenda is whether the two countries will hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka in June.