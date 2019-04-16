KCNA: N. Korean Leader to Visit Russia Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reported that the North's leader Kim Jong-un will soon visit Russia for his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim will pay a visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of Putin.The KCNA did not say when and where they will meet, but Kim and Putin are widely expected to hold their first summit at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on either Wednesday or Thursday. The Kremlin also announced earlier the two would meet later this month without providing details.The Russian newspaper Kommersant has reported that Kim will arrive in Vladivostok on Wednesday and hold a summit with Putin at Far Eastern Federal University the following day.