Samsung Delays Release of Galaxy Fold over Display Issues

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics has delayed the launch of its folding smartphone after early reviewers of the device reported problems with screens breaking.The South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday that after internal tests, it decided to put off the planned release of the Galaxy Fold, adding a new release date will be revealed in a few weeks.Samsung said initial analysis of reported problems with the Galaxy Fold screens showed they could be associated with impact or pressure on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. The company said it also found an issue where unspecified substances found inside the device affected the display performance.Samsung added it will take measures to strengthen the display protection.The company had planned to release its foldable smartphone in the U.S. on Friday, in Europe on May third and South Korea in mid-May.