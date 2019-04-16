Moon to Return from Central Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will return home on Tuesday after his eight-day trip to three Central Asian countries.The president is set to head home after state visits to Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.The presidential office said on Monday that Moon secured solid support from the leaders of the three nations for Seoul's New Northern policy, which aims to expand cooperation and ties with countries north of South Korea.Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the National Security Office, said that Moon fostered close relationships with the leaders through the trip.Kim noted the president also sought to win the countries' support for 24 new projects worth 13 billion dollars that are currently being sought by South Korean businesses.He added Moon attended an event to mark the return of the remains of Korean independence fighters who fought against Japanese colonial rule and died in Kazakhstan.