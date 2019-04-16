Creditors to Provide 1.6 Tln Won in Support to Asiana Airlines

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the creditors of Asiana Airlines plan to provide one-point-six trillion won of financial support to address the debt-laden airline's liquidity problems.In a meeting with the heads of economic-related ministries on Tuesday, Hong said the creditors, led by the state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB), will buy 500 billion won worth of perpetual bonds to be sold by Asiana and open a 800 billion-won credit line. The remaining 300 billion won will be extended in the form of a standby letter of credit.The minister said the creditors made the decision in light of the good business conditions at the airline and a fresh self-rescue plan submitted by Asiana's major shareholder, Kumho Industrial, to sell the airline.While no buyer has come forward, Hanwha, CJ and SK groups have been floated as possible contenders.