Japan Notes Worsening Relations with South Korea in Diplomatic Bluebook

Japan noted its worsening relations with South Korea while sending conciliatory gestures for North Korea in its annual diplomatic paper.Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono presented Japan's 2019 Diplomatic Bluebook on Tuesday during the country's Cabinet meeting.Published annually since 1957, the Bluebook includes Japan’s overall diplomatic activities and issues regarding international politics.The 2019 edition reported deteriorating relations with South Korea following the Korean Supreme Court’s ruling last October that Japanese companies should compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Referring to a recent dispute between a South Korean warship and Japanese patrol aircraft, Tokyo claimed that bilateral relations are in an "extremely difficult situation" due to Seoul's negative actions.The Diplomatic Bluebook dedicated two pages to Tokyo’s sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II. It stated the issue was resolved by the “final and irreversible” deal between the two countries in December 2015.In addition, Tokyo repeated its claim to the South Korean islets of Dokdo.