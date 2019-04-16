S. Korea Protests Japanese Lawmakers’ Visit to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s foreign ministry expressed deep regret over Japanese politicians’ visit to the Yasukuni Shrine.A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that South Korea is deeply disappointed over the visit by senior Japanese government officials and politicians to the Yasukuni Shrine which beautifies Japan’s history of invasion and colonization.The shrine, which honors convicted war criminals including those responsible for World War II, has been regarded as a symbol of Japan’s imperialistic past. Korea was occupied by Japan from 1910 to 1945.The spokesperson added that Japan should recover trust from neighboring countries and the international community and follow the road to peace, through self-reflection over its history and accurate evaluation of the past.According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, on Tuesday morning, a group of Japanese lawmakers visited the controversial shrine to offer prayers for those who died in wars, just in time for the shrine’s annual spring festival.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also triggered controversy by sending a tributary gift to the shrine on Sunday.