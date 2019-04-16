Preparation in Full Swing for N. Korea-Russia Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Preparations for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in full swing in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok where the two are widely expected to meet.Two extra flights by Air Koryo, the North's national flag carrier, arrived in Vladivostok on Tuesday morning. Flights between Pyongyang and Vladivostok are normally scheduled every Monday and Friday.Observers speculate that the two flights carried North Korean staff members and bodyguards as well as necessary items for the summit.Preparation is also underway at Far Eastern Federal University, the potential site of the summit. A building on campus was shut down to install a stage. Local media outlets reported that a ballet performance including "Swan Lake" will be staged there.In addition, a helicopter landing zone for Putin was installed, while the national flags of the two countries and welcoming banners were set up around the campus.Since Kim is expected to travel by train, inspections are ongoing around Vladivostok's railways. Media from around the world are also gathering to cover the historic first summit between the two leaders.Kim is expected to arrive in Vladivostok on Wednesday and hold a summit with Putin at Far Eastern Federal University the following day. Both countries have confirmed that the summit will take place soon, but have yet to announce a specific location and date.