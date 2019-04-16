S. Korean Film Wins Thriller Award at 37th BIFFF

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean film “Door Lock,” directed by Lee Kwon, won the Thriller Award at the 37th Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival(BIFFF).BIFFF is considered to be one of the world’s top fantastic movie festivals along with the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Spain and the Fantasporto International Film Festival of Portugal, which are all part of the European Fantastic Film Festivals Federation.A total of 97 films competed in this year’s event. In addition to “Door Lock,” ten more South Korean films were screened, including “Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days,” “Rampant” and “Unstoppable.”The BIFFF’s top international award, the Golden Raven, went to the Dutch comedy-horror film “Little Monsters.”