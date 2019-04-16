Ruling, 3 Other Parties Ratify Agreement to Fast-track Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party, the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party ratified an agreement to fast track a set of election and reform bills through the National Assembly.The parties ratified the agreement in their respective general meetings of lawmakers on Tuesday.Three parties swiftly passed the motion, while the Bareunmirae Party narrowly approved after severe dissension among its lawmakers.On Monday, the floor leaders of the four parties agreed to fast track the bills to establish an independent body to investigate high-ranking government officials and family members of the president, as well as one to adjust the investigative powers of prosecutors and police.The parties also previously agreed to fast track a bill that seeks to reduce the number of local constituency seats of the 300-member parliament to 225, while increasing the number of proportional representation seats.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has strongly objected the four parties’ move. Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said on Tuesday that her party will mobilize all means to block the fast-track process.Fast-tracked legislation would go straight to a plenary vote without undergoing committee deliberations.