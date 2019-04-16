Moon Heads Home after Central Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has wrapped up his eight-day tour to Central Asia and is heading back home.On Tuesday morning, Moon boarded a plane bound for home at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Kazakhstan.The president began his Central Asian tour with a visit to Turkmenistan last Tuesday. During his three-day stay, Moon held a summit with Turkmeni President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and visited the Kiyanly Gas Chemical Plant, which is Turkmenistan's first petrochemical complex and was built by a global consortium led by a South Korean firm.Moon then headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday where he held a summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Moon's speech to Uzbekistan's Supreme Assembly was a first for a South Korean president.President Moon wrapped up his tour in Kazakhstan where he oversaw a ceremony marking the repatriation of the remains of two independence fighters, Gye Bong-woo and Hwang Woon-jeong, who fought against Japanese colonial rule. Moon also held a summit with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and discussed cooperation towards the Korean Peninsula peace process.