Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.17%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained three-point-86 points, or point-17 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-220-point-51.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-59 point, or point-08 percent, to close at 761-point-42.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-141-point-eight won.