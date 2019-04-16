Economy
KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.17%
Write: 2019-04-23 16:05:32 / Update: 2019-04-24 09:18:31
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained three-point-86 points, or point-17 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-220-point-51.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-59 point, or point-08 percent, to close at 761-point-42.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-141-point-eight won.
