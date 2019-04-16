ASEAN Representatives in Busan to Prepare for Special Summit with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

High-level representatives from six Southeast Asian countries have visited Busan to check the preparations for a special summit to be held between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEANs) in the southeastern port city later this year.The multinational delegation that arrived in Busan on Tuesday at the invitation of the Korea Foundation was led by vice minister and assistant minister-level officials, including Philippine Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.Busan Mayor Oh Geo-don met with the officials over lunch and briefed them on the city’s ongoing efforts to build an ASEAN “contents village”, revealing that its construction near the ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae District will be completed by 2022.Earlier, the municipal government requested the contents village project be dealt with as an agenda item for the special summit which will be held for two days from November 25th.During the lunch meeting, the participants also discussed cooperation measures for the success of the special summit.