Moon's Aide Welcomes Parties' Decision to Fast-track Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The top presidential secretary for civil affairs has hailed a decision by four ruling and opposition political parties to approve an agreement to fast-track a set of election and reform bills at the National Assembly despite continued opposition from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).In a social media post Tuesday, Cho Kuk welcomed the move and gave credit to the four parties' floor leaders who reached the agreement on Monday.He noted that verbal attacks such as "leftist dictatorship" were launched against legitimate legislative attempts, adding that he has a hard time comprehending why the LKP would engage in such actions.The presidential secretary explained that the fast-track procedure stems from the bipartisan 2012 National Assembly Advancement Act proposed by former President Geun-hye, who was then the interim chief of the former Saenuri Party.Cho also cited the past precedent of fast-tracking three bills related to private kindergarten reform in December.Fast-tracked legislation bypasses committee deliberations and goes straight to a plenary vote, but can still be revised through bipartisan discussions.On Monday, floor leaders of four parties agreed to fast-track bills related to election reform, establishing an independent body to investigate high-ranking officials, and adjusting investigative powers between the prosecution and police.The parties approved the agreement in their respective party meetings on Tuesday.