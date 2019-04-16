Seoul Advises Against Traveling to Sri Lanka

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has advised citizens not to travel to Sri Lanka after a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday claimed hundreds of lives in the South Asian country.The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel advisory to "highly cautious,” adding that those who plan to visit the area should carefully consider whether travel is necessary at this time.Multiple explosions ripped through churches and hotels at eight locations across the capital city of Colombo and nearby areas in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 290 people and injuring more than 500.Other countries, such as the United States and Australia, have issued similar travel advisories.