Seoul Hopes N. Korea-Russia Summit Can Contribute to Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry has expressed hope that the upcoming North Korea-Russia summit can help achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.A ministry official said Tuesday that while North Korea has confirmed that leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin, no further details have been disclosed by Pyongyang.With preparations for a Pyongyang-Moscow summit under way, plans for an inter-Korean summit meeting will likely be pushed back.President Moon Jae-in formally proposed another summit with the North Korean leader last week, saying Seoul will not be bound by where the meeting takes place or other formalities.