Seoul Voices Expectations over Imminent Kim-Putin Summit

South Korea says it expects an upcoming summit between North Korea and Russia to contribute to the positive development of negotiations on the North’s denuclearization.Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol told a media briefing on Tuesday that complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula is a goal also shared by Russia.Another official echoed similar expectations, hoping North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia will aid the denuclearization process and also facilitate dialogue between the two Koreas and between the North and the U.S.Earlier in the day, North Korea’s state-run media outlets made it official that Kim will soon visit Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.Their first-ever summit is expected to be held in Vladivostok on Wednesday and Thursday.