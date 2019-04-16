Foreign Diplomats to Visit UNESCO Heritages in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

A foreign diplomatic delegation will be invited to look around Gyeongju's UNESCO heritage sites this week.Around 30 foreign diplomats stationed in the country, including ambassadors from 14 countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Egypt and Romania will take part in the two-day program that kicks off on Friday in the ancient capital city in North Gyeongsang Province .Their itinerary includes the excavation site of a royal tomb, Gyeongju National Museum and Yangdong Village.The Korean Culture and Information Service under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism offers the invitation program six times a year to enhance foreign residents' understanding of Korean culture.The Gyeongju tour is its first program of 2019.