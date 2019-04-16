S. Korean Aid Group Crosses Borders to Help TB Patients in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A nongovernmental aid agency in South Korea has sent a delegation to North Korea to facilitate its humanitarian program for tuberculosis patients in the North.The Eugene Bell Foundation announced the launch of its regular visit on Tuesday, adding the delegation will visit all partner centers in North Korea established to treat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and meet with medical staff and patients there.They will provide them with TB medicine and other aid that can be used for six months as well as set up self-assembly wards with the materials it provided to TB hospitals in the North in March.The 16-member South Korean delegation will stay in the North for three weeks.